Arrest in relation to Dunedin shoplifting incidents
Thursday, 7 November 2019, 9:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
As part of an investigation into recent shoplifting
incidents in Dunedin, Police yesterday executed a search
warrant at an address in Alexandra.
A 51-year-old man was
arrested and charged with three counts of shoplifting and
will appear in Alexandra District Court on Wednesday 13
November.
“This is unacceptable behaviour that causes
financial damage to retailers,” says Sergeant Derek
Ealson.
“Police and retailers can't prevent
opportunistic crime alone and rely on the help of the
community to stop this illegal activity and the social harm
it causes."
“We encourage members of the public to
report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to
a member of staff, security or Police to prevent retail
theft.”
