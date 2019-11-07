Arrest in relation to Dunedin shoplifting incidents

As part of an investigation into recent shoplifting incidents in Dunedin, Police yesterday executed a search warrant at an address in Alexandra.

A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged with three counts of shoplifting and will appear in Alexandra District Court on Wednesday 13 November.

“This is unacceptable behaviour that causes financial damage to retailers,” says Sergeant Derek Ealson.

“Police and retailers can't prevent opportunistic crime alone and rely on the help of the community to stop this illegal activity and the social harm it causes."

“We encourage members of the public to report suspicious behaviour in and around shops and malls to a member of staff, security or Police to prevent retail theft.”





© Scoop Media

