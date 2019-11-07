Police seek sightings of vehicle in Morrinsville incident

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 9:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are seeking information following an incident in Morrinsville yesterday.

During the incident a man rammed a Police vehicle, then continued to drive into a number of vehicles and properties, causing extensive damage throughout the Morrinsville, Springdale and Tahuna areas.

As part of the investigation, we are seeking any sightings of a silver-coloured Holden Adventra station wagon, registration CSR121, in the Morrinsville, Springdale and Tahuna areas between the hours of 12.30am and 3.30am yesterday.

Police would also like to hear about any damage to vehicles or property in the Eastern Waikato area that night, that has not yet been reported to Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105.

A 55-year-old Morrinsville man appeared in Hamilton District Court yesterday charged with five intentional damage offences.

