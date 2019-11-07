Police seek sightings of vehicle in Morrinsville incident
Thursday, 7 November 2019, 9:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information following an incident in
Morrinsville yesterday.
During the incident a man
rammed a Police vehicle, then continued to drive into a
number of vehicles and properties, causing extensive damage
throughout the Morrinsville, Springdale and Tahuna areas.
As part of the investigation, we are seeking any
sightings of a silver-coloured Holden Adventra station
wagon, registration CSR121, in the Morrinsville, Springdale
and Tahuna areas between the hours of 12.30am and 3.30am
yesterday.
Police would also like to hear about any
damage to vehicles or property in the Eastern Waikato area
that night, that has not yet been reported to Police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police on 105.
A 55-year-old Morrinsville man appeared in Hamilton
District Court yesterday charged with five intentional
damage offences.
