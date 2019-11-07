Moving to safer speeds & a more people-friendly Golden Mile

Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) is seeking feedback from the community on two projects – lower speed limits in the central city, and what’s needed to create a more people-friendly Golden Mile.

LGWM programme director Andrew Body says both projects are seeking community input from today.

“We’re asking for feedback on a proposal to lower the speed limit to 30 km/h in the central city (excluding main roads), and how the Golden Mile (Lambton Quay to Courtenay Place) could be improved for people using buses, walking and on bikes.

“Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s programme was developed with input from 10,000 Wellingtonians. As we move into the planning, design and delivery phase, we’re determined to ensure everyone – the public, businesses, property owners and transport users – can help shape individual projects.

“On the Golden Mile, we’re asking how we can make it a more attractive and safer place for people walking and on bikes, while also improving the reliability of bus journeys. Some improvements might be things we can trial, be part of permanent changes we can roll out early next year, or inform the long-term plan we’ll seek feedback on next year.

“The Golden Mile is the heart of our city. To make it even better, we want to hear what’s working well, and what’s not, from the wide range of people who use it,” says Mr Body.

Central Wellington has the highest number of pedestrians in the country. With around 80,000 people travelling into the city each weekday, most finish their commute on foot – such as the 4,500 people who walk along Featherston Street on a typical weekday morning. The speed limit on some city streets (Lambton, Willis, Courtenay) has been 30km/h since 2010. The safer speeds in the central city project proposes lowering the speed limit on remaining central city streets (except main roads) to 30km/h.

“We’re asking for feedback on our proposal to lower the speed limit on central city streets (except main roads) to 30 km/h. The central city is one of our fastest-growing residential neighbourhoods, and home to 40 percent of the region’s jobs. We want to make it more pleasant and liveable, so people feel safer walking and biking. If people need to drive into the central city, we want to ensure they’re going at a speed that reflects the liveable city people told us they want.

“We want to give a clear steer where through-traffic should go. So, we’re proposing leaving the main roads (the waterfront quays, Cable and Wakefield streets, Kent and Cambridge terraces, Vivian Street and Karo Drive) at 50 km/h.

“It’s important different speed zones are easy for road users to understand and follow. That’s why we’re proposing 30 km/h on city streets and 50 km/h on the main roads through the city. Once we’ve got feedback on our proposal, we’ll come back to the community early next year and consult on a recommended change,” says Mr Body.

The two projects are key parts of LGWM’s early delivery programme. They will start changing how our streets work, make Wellington a better place to be, and help prepare the city for larger changes to come in LGWM’s integrated programme, such as mass transit and highway improvements.

“We need to make a start now on moving more people with fewer vehicles,” Mr Body said.

Both projects are seeking feedback until 15 December. Go to lgwm.nz/goldenmile and lgwm.nz/saferspeeds for more information and to have your say.

LGWM is a partnership between Wellington City Council, Greater Wellington Regional Council, and the NZ Transport Agency. LGWM’s vision is to build a great harbour city, accessible to all, with attractive places, shared streets, and efficient local and regional journeys. To realise this vision, the programme is focused on moving more people with fewer vehicles.

