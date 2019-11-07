Second climber recovered
Thursday, 7 November 2019, 9:36 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A recovery team has this morning located and recovered a
second climber who died following a climbing accident on The
Remarkables yesterday.
The recovery team, made up of staff
from Police and Alpine Cliff Rescue, headed out at 6am this
morning and located the climber shortly after 8am.
Details
regarding the two deceased climbers will be released as soon
as formal identification and all necessary family
notifications have taken place.
The deaths will be
referred to the
Coroner.
