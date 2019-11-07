Second climber recovered

A recovery team has this morning located and recovered a second climber who died following a climbing accident on The Remarkables yesterday.

The recovery team, made up of staff from Police and Alpine Cliff Rescue, headed out at 6am this morning and located the climber shortly after 8am.

Details regarding the two deceased climbers will be released as soon as formal identification and all necessary family notifications have taken place.

The deaths will be referred to the Coroner.

