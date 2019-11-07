Crash on South Western Motorway, Manukau

Police are responding to a crash involving three vehicles on the South Western Motorway in Manukau, and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Police were called about 8.30 this morning to reports of a crash blocking both lanes on State Highway 1 to State Highway 20 link, westbound.

One of the trucks was carrying several tones of rocks at the time of the crash, which have spilled on the road.

The road is now down to one lane, while work is underway to clear the rocks from the road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

