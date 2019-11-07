Crash on South Western Motorway, Manukau
Thursday, 7 November 2019, 9:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash involving three vehicles
on the South Western Motorway in Manukau, and motorists are
advised to expect delays.
Police were called about 8.30
this morning to reports of a crash blocking both lanes on
State Highway 1 to State Highway 20 link, westbound.
One
of the trucks was carrying several tones of rocks at the
time of the crash, which have spilled on the road.
The
road is now down to one lane, while work is underway to
clear the rocks from the road.
Motorists are advised to
expect delays and avoid the area if
possible.
ENDS
