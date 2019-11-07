Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Clothes swaps and landfill bus tours

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 9:39 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council

In its second year of being held in Hawke’s Bay, this month’s Sustainable Backyards programme features a wide array of events open to all to take part in and to learn skills to live more sustainably.

Run by the Environment Centre, and supported by Hastings District Council through its contestable grants fund, the programme running until the end of November includes training, workshops, event and activities that connect people with their local environment.

From free tours of the National Aquarium of New Zealand to worm farming workshops and beach clean-ups the events are aimed at appealing to a range of ages, fitness levels and interests.

As well as providing funding support, this year’s programme includes a number of activities being run by the Hastings District Council’s waste minimisation team.

On Tuesday, November 12 and Saturday, November 16, free bus tours of the Omarunui landfill are being run, giving people an insight into what happens to our rubbish after it’s put out on the kerb.

These guided tours will inform guests of the workings of the landfill and takes about two hours, with the bus pick-up and drop-off happening at the Hastings District Council building on Lyndon Rd East.

For more information and to book for the tours (bookings are essential), go to www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/wastedbustour

On November 21, a community clothes swap is being held at the Havelock North Function Centre.

Clothing takes a significant toll on the planet and this event is aimed at giving a free alternative to buying new clothes, at the same time playing a small part in reducing the environmental burden clothing creates.

About 30 per cent of the average wardrobe was not used in the last year and 10.2 per cent of the total waste dropped off at the Henderson Rd transfer station is textile waste.

The clothes swap event will give people a chance to clear items that are not being worn out of the wardrobe in exchange for another item that would be of more use.

Go to www.hastingsdc.govt.nz/clothesswap for more information.

Finally, the conclusion of the three-part War on Waste movie series will be screened at Focal Point Cinema on Heretaunga St East in Hastings.


This documentary was produced by the Australian Broadcasting Company and this final instalment focuses on the impact of food waste.

It will be showing on Monday, November 18 at 5.30pm, and is a free event.

More information on all the events happening during Sustainable Backyards can be found at www.environmentcentre.org.nz

