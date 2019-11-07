Missing woman found - Otara
Thursday, 7 November 2019, 10:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have now located a 72-year-old woman who went
missing from her home in Otara yesteday morning.
She was
found safe and well with family.
Police would like to
thank those members of the public who came forward with
information.
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon
Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon, the 48 year old former Air NZ CEO that they’ve chosen to win the Botany seat back from Jami-Lee Ross… amid excited whispers of bigger things in line for Luxon further down the track.
Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>