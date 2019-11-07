That’s a wrap for the Greater Welly Bike Fest

November 7, 2019



With over 80 free events held across the Wellington region, the inaugural month-long Kia Eke Paihikara Tātou Greater Welly Bike Fest went off with a bang.

Greater Wellington Regional Council Travel Choice Coordinator Amelia Wilkins says over 300 children participated in bike rodeos, eight of those kids learned to ride, and over 40 people gave e-biking a go.

“Culminating with the first ever October Go by Bike Day in Wellington City, almost 1000 people turned up to our final event, ready to ride into summer.

“Some of us need more encouragement than others when the weather makes for a perfect excuse to stay indoors, so we wanted to tempt people of all cycling backgrounds with events to suit. Bike fix up events and maintenance workshops were also popular,” Amelia says.

Other events included adult cycle skills sessions, mountain bike and road riding events, and bus and bike workshops where cyclists and bus drivers switched seats.

“Like any event of this size, we could not have done it without our partners; Wellington City Council, Hutt City Council, Biketec, Switched on Bikes, Bicycle Junction, MyRide, Bluebridge and Bike Passport businesses.

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who participated in the festival. Greater Wellington encourages people to try out sustainable forms of transport so it was fantastic to see the community getting involved,” Amelia says.

More cycling events will take place over the coming months and anyone who is keen to take part can keep a lookout on Greater Wellington’s Bike Greater Welly Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bikegreaterwelly/

