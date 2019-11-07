Police seek witnesses to incident on SH12 near Ohaeawai

Northland Police are seeking witnesses to an incident which occurred yesterday evening on State Highway 12 near Ohaeawai.

At around 9.30pm, a woman has fallen from a vehicle at the intersection of State Highway 1 and State Highway 12.

Sadly the woman has died at the scene.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the following: drove dangerously causing death, driving while disqualified and failed to stop or ascertain injury or death after crash.

He is expected to appear in the Kaikohe District Court this afternoon.

Police would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident which involved a white Nissan Fuga.

Anyone with information can contact Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Dalzell on the 105 number.

Police are not in a position to release details of the deceased as next of kin are still being notified.

