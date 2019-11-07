Firearm collection events in Gisborne
Thursday, 7 November 2019, 12:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
On Wednesday 13 November a prohibited firearms collection
event will be held at the Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club at 190
Derby Street from 10am to 3pm.
On Thursday 14
November, another event will be held at the same venue from
9am to 12pm.
Please note this is an amnesty event as
well as a buy back event.
You can hand-in any firearm at
the events and walk away - no questions asked.
Firearm owners can also now apply for compensation if
they own a unique prohibited firearm or part.
Information
on criteria, cost and how to apply is now available on the
Police website.
You can also modify some prohibited
firearms - Police’s website has information on
modifications and a list of approved gunsmiths.
For
more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311
311.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon
Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon, the 48 year old former Air NZ CEO that they’ve chosen to win the Botany seat back from Jami-Lee Ross… amid excited whispers of bigger things in line for Luxon further down the track.
Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>