Firearm collection events in Gisborne

On Wednesday 13 November a prohibited firearms collection event will be held at the Gisborne Cosmopolitan Club at 190 Derby Street from 10am to 3pm.

On Thursday 14 November, another event will be held at the same venue from 9am to 12pm.

Please note this is an amnesty event as well as a buy back event.

You can hand-in any firearm at the events and walk away - no questions asked.



Firearm owners can also now apply for compensation if they own a unique prohibited firearm or part.

Information on criteria, cost and how to apply is now available on the Police website.

You can also modify some prohibited firearms - Police’s website has information on modifications and a list of approved gunsmiths.



For more information go to www.police.govt.nz or call 0800 311 311.

