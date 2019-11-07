Man charged after threat made near Auckland Airport

Please attribute to Inspector Joe Hunter, Counties Manukau Police

A man has been arrested and charged by Police in relation to an incident where a threat was allegedly made near Auckland Airport last month.

The threat targeted a facility on Geoffrey Roberts Road on October 14.

During the initial investigation, Police established the threat was not a legitimate one.

Police have since been investigating the culprit allegedly responsible for the threat.

Inspector Joe Hunter says Police take such threats very seriously.

“These types of false threats take up a significant amount of Police and other emergency services resources and cause widespread disruption for members of the public, who are just trying to go about their day to day business,” he says.

“We want to send a message that anyone who makes false threats can expect to be prosecuted and held to account.”

A 32-year-old man has now been arrested and charged with Threatening to Harm People and Property.

He has appeared in the Manukau District Court today and is due to reappear on November 28.

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are not in a position to comment further.

