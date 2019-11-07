Name release - Climbers, The Remarkables

"Name release - Climbers, The Remarkables"

Police are now in a position to confirm the names of the two men who died following a climbing accident on The Remarkables on Wednesday.

They were 62-year-old Brett Alexander Lentfer who resided in Australia.

And 44-year-old James Harry Spaile of Australia.

Our condolences are with the family and friends of both men.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

