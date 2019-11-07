Name release - Climbers, The Remarkables
Thursday, 7 November 2019, 1:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Name release - Climbers, The
Remarkables"
Police are now in a position to
confirm the names of the two men who died following a
climbing accident on The Remarkables on Wednesday.
They
were 62-year-old Brett Alexander Lentfer who resided in
Australia.
And 44-year-old James Harry Spaile of
Australia.
Our condolences are with the family and friends
of both
men.
