Council offers condolences over passing of community leader

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 2:16 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua City Council offers condolences after the passing of community leader

Rev Perema Leasi was a popular and community-minded leader in Porirua City

Porirua City Council wishes to extend its sincerest condolences to the family of Reverend Perema Leasi.

Involved in our community since 2001, Rev Leasi organised numerous events that brought people together to celebrate culture, heritage and one another. These include church services, sports days, Samoa Independence Day celebrations, and much more.

He was outspoken on a number of issues, including housing and young people, and his influence and commitment to the people of Porirua East will live long in the memory.

Porirua Deputy Mayor Izzy Ford said Rev Leasi was a strong advocate for social justice and a man of mana whose authentic work for Pacific and young people was second to none.

“The Reverend provided many with spiritual guidance irrespective of religion, including myself. He will leave a massive gap and my heart goes out to his wife Fa’aolataga and his children.”

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker recalled Rev Leasi receiving a medal, given to 50 people of influence and standing in the city in 2015, to mark the city’s 50th birthday.

“His influence in, and commitment to, our community was massive, and his wise counsel to more than one mayor must be acknowledged. Rev Leasi will be sorely missed and the thoughts of Porirua City Council are with his family at this time.”

Ia faamaise le agaga o le Atua i le Faletua ia Faaolataga Leasi ma le aiga atoa, ma le Ekalesia PIPC Porirua.

Faafetai mo au galuega lelei uma. Alofaaga mai le le Pule Nu’u ma le Porirua City Council.

.


