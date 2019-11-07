Auckland housing supply catching up with shortfall

7 November 2019





Auckland is continuing its record-breaking run for dwelling consents, achieving a new all-time record of 14,634 in the year to September.

“With this level of consents being issued, we are now meeting the demand for housing created by increased population and can start to catch up on Auckland’s housing supply shortfall,” said Mayor Phil Goff.

“Auckland consented 1143 new dwellings in September, with 14 per cent growth in annual dwellings consented through the first nine months of 2019,” said Mayor Phil Goff.

“We’ve consented a thousand more dwellings in the past five months than we did in the entire 12 months of the 2012/2013 year.

“Encouragingly, September’s figure doesn’t appear to have been driven by one particular part of the market, such as a large apartment building, suggesting that the strong result is not an anomaly—we’re seeing real progress across the board for Auckland housing.

“As of last month, the proportion of consents in brownfield areas is the highest it has been since the passing of the Auckland Unitary Plan—further evidence that it’s helping create a compact, quality city.”

ENDS





© Scoop Media

