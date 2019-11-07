Call for 2020 Canterbury Tech Committee Nominations

Canterbury Tech is calling for nominations for the 2020 Canterbury Tech committee. There are two (2) positions to be elected. Voting will take place from 20 - 27 November 2019 via an online voting platform.

As per our constitution, 2 elected members must step down each year or stand for re-election. This year we have Ian Wells stepping down, and Vaughan Luckman (current Treasurer and Secretary) standing for re-election.

Each individual member or member company is entitled to one vote (per paid membership) each.

We hope to receive a record number of nominations with a view to having a diverse, talented and dedicated pool of candidates.

Being elected on the committee gives you the opportunity to play an important role in advancing Canterbury as a tech hub, connects you with key individuals working in the sector locally and nationally, and is a great way to give back to the community.

Candidates must be current fully-paid members (corporate or individual) of Canterbury Tech.

Regardless of the current relationship with Canterbury Tech, all candidates must complete the Application Form and demonstrate passion and a commitment to carrying out the key objectives of Canterbury Tech in helping to grow, connect & inspire our members. Skills and or experience in Governance, IT support or marketing, would be helpful but not essential.

We recommend potential applicants read the Management Committee Guidelines and Time Expected Document.

Constitution

It should be noted we are in the process of making changes to the Constitution to reframe the 'Management Committee' as a 'Board'. This will establish some separation between governance and management as is commonplace for organisations like Canterbury Tech these days, particularly those which delegate management to a paid day-to-day manager (as we now do). For a full copy of current constitution contact info@canterburytech.nz.

Main points of change to note are:

• Change ‘Management Committee’ to governance focused ‘Board’

• Provision made to delegate management responsibility from the Board to the General Manager

• Change accounting ‘audit’ to ‘external opinion’ - this is to avoid the excessive fees that a full audit now requires, whilst ensuring we still have an arms-length opinion from an accountant not on the Board.

You will notice that the supporting materials for candidates still refer to 'Management Committee' not 'Board', given that the changes have not yet been ratified.

Election Timeline

• Thurs 7 Nov 2019 NOMINATIONS OPEN

• Thurs 14 Nov 2019 FINAL DATE FOR SUBMISSIONS

• Wed 20 Nov 2019 ONLINE VOTING OPENS at midday

• Wed 27 Nov 2019 VOTING CLOSES at midday

• Tues 3 Dec - new committee announced at the AGM

Please submit your application form by 5 pm, Thursday 14 November 2019.

Having issues with the Google Form? If so, please contact debbie.dunlop@canterburytech.nz to request an alternative format.

Continuing Committee Members for 2020 Key Positions

David Carter, Chairman – chair@canterburytech.nz, Partner at Stratos Technology Partners

Vaughan Luckman, Treasurer & Secretary – treasurer@canterburytech.nz, Redvespa (standing for re-election)

Elected Committee members

Toni James - toni.james@canterburytech.nz - Security Consultant at Lateral Security

Patrick Keo – patrick.keo@canterburytech.nz - Marketing Consultant at Concentrate

Brent O’Meagher – brent.omeagher@canterburytech.nz, Commercial Manager at GPC Electronics

Associate Committee member

Daniel Harte - daniel.harte@canterburytech.nz - Senior Technology Recruitment Consultant at Crescent Consulting

Part-time support staff

Neil Hamilton - neil.hamilton@canterburytech.nz - General Manager

Debbie Dunlop – debbie.dunlop@canterburytech.nz - Operations Manager

Lisa Cottingham - lisa.cottingham@canterburytech.nz - Summit Manager

Visit here for more info on each of our Committee Members.



ABOUT CANTERBURY TECH

The Canterbury Tech Cluster (Canterbury Software Inc.) is Canterbury’s leading professional association dedicated to advancing innovation, commercialisation and export. It aims to develop globally successful technology companies through collaboration and education for businesses small and large. The non-profit organisation is run by a voluntary committee and has over 200 members.

