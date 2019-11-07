One stop shop for handing in prohibited firearms and parts

From next week, most Police-run collection events for prohibited firearms and parts in Canterbury will take place at 545 Wairakei Road in Burnside (corner of Wairakei Road and Sheffield Crescent).

The venue is on the north-west side of Christchurch near the motorway, so it is conveniently located for those travelling in and out of the city.

Details for the collection events are available on the Police website or call 0800 311 311.

If firearm holders would like to book, please email FirearmsReformCanterbury@police.govt.nz to make a booking.

Next week’s collection events take place on Wednesday 13 November and Thursday 14 November from 10am-7pm.

Police-run collection events are just one way of participating in the amnesty and buy-back.

Other options are included below and people should notify online and start the process now for:

• Modification of some prohibited firearms using a Police-approved gunsmith

• Applying for compensation if you have a unique item

• Applying for a P endorsement if you are a Pest controller or collector

• Bulk pick-ups if you have more than 10 firearms and/or 50 parts or for hand-in at a Police station.

There are under 50 days to go until the amnesty and buy-back ends on 20 December 2019 and there will be no extension.

Everyone with a prohibited firearm or part needs to hand them in or they will be breaking the law after the amnesty ends.

Anyone prosecuted will lose their firearms licence and face a penalty of up to five years imprisonment.

