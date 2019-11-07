Plant breeders select new leaders



David Green, of PGG Wrightson Seeds, is the new president of the New Zealand Plant Breeding and Research Association (NZPBRA).

David’s appointment was announced at the association’s 2019 AGM. Michael Hales, Managing Director of Barenbrug Agriseeds, has taken over as vice president of the NZPBRA.

Outgoing president Barry McCarter stood down after two years in the role.

The association’s full executive council comprises Glen Jarvis, managing director Cropmark Seeds; Michael Hales, managing director NZ Agriseeds; Bruce Garrett, managing director Seed Force; James Creswell, brand manager NZ Seed Houses; John Caradus, managing director Grasslanz Technology; Sarah Gard, general manager Germinal NZ Ltd; John McKenzie, CE0 Oceania PGG Wrightson Seeds DLF Seeds; and Barry McCarter, product manager, Genetic Technologies Ltd.



© Scoop Media

