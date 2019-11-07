Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Take note of recent changes to city speed limits

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 5:22 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Following changes to speed limits around Hamilton in September, a further round of alterations have been made at different locations across the city.

The latest round of speed limit changes came into effect on 4 November, with the change on Bader St and Willis St (from 50kmh to 30kmh) taking effect on 11 November.

The changes include a reduction of the speed limit from 50kmh to 30kmh along London St, in the city’s central business district.

The London St speed limit change is part of a larger project to make safety improvements for pedestrians in this area and includes the recent installation of a raised safety pedestrian platform at the intersection of London St and Barton St.

To highlight the changes, new road signs have been installed along with yellow ‘new speed limit’ signs.

This is part of Hamilton City Council’s Speed Management Plan put in place last year, following feedback from the community about where speed was an issue within the city.

City Transportation Network Operations Team Leader Robyn Denton says: “These ongoing speed limit changes around the city are consistent with the new, city-wide approach to speed management.

“By reducing speed limits and helping to reduce speeds on our streets, we are working towards decreasing the number and severity of crashes.”

Locations of speed limit changes:
• Bader St and Willis St – reduction from 50kmh to 30kmh.
• London St – reduction from 50kmh to 30kmh.
• Kay Rd area – reduction from 50kmh to 40kmh.
• Tea Fields area – reduction from 50kmh to 40kmh.
• Hector Drive area – reduction from 50kmh to 40kmh.
• North Pardoa Blvd area – reduction from 50kmh to 40kmh.
• Webb Dr – increase from 50kmh to 60kmh.
• Minogue Dr – reduction from 50kmh to 40kmh.

For more information check out the Council’s Speed Management Plan here.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

ALSO:

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

ALSO:

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 