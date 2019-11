Serious crash, Napier

"Serious crash, Napier"

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Napier.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred at the intersection of Te Awa Avenue and Ellison Street around 4:40pm.

Initial reports are that one person has sustained serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Te Awa Avenue is closed between Creagh Street and Ellison Street while emergency services work at the scene.

ENDS

© Scoop Media