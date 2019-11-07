Update – Napier crash, Te Awa Ave re-opened
Thursday, 7 November 2019, 9:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Te Awa
Avenue in Napier has re-opened following a serious crash
around 4:40pm.
One person was reported to have sustained
serious injuries.
An investigation into the circumstances
of the crash is
underway.
© Scoop Media
