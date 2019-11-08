Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Lake Dunstan campsites ready for summer

Friday, 8 November 2019, 10:22 am
Press Release: Land Information NZ

8 November 2019

Lake Dunstan campsites will have additional toilets and increased rubbish removal to cope with the influx of campers this summer.

Visitor numbers to Land Information New Zealand’s (LINZ) four popular lakefront sites have increased every year since 2015. Last season, approximately 34,000 vehicles passed through the sites between October and April.

LINZ Deputy Chief Executive Crown Property Jerome Sheppard says it’s great more visitors are using the sites, but with them comes extra pressure on facilities, especially toilets and rubbish bins.

“We want to help make it easy for people to do the right thing. If there’s room in the rubbish bins, it’s more likely campers are going to use the bins rather than leave their rubbish on the ground beside them.

“Given the numbers of people passing through our sites, we also felt additional toilet facilities were needed.”

Mr Sheppard says LINZ is taking the same approach to education and monitoring as last year.

“We were really pleased with the behaviour of campers at our sites last season. We found having people on the ground raising awareness about responsible camping, and undertaking monitoring, worked really well in ensuring an enjoyable experience for campers and the community.”

Last season, only five complaints were logged compared with 250 the previous season.

Mr Sheppard says ensuring campers are not exceeding the maximum night stay will be another focus this season.

LINZ is also working with the Central Otago District Council (CODC) to develop a responsible camping strategy for the region, which is expected to be in place next summer.

Earlier this year, LINZ considered introducing a fee for campers to use their sites to offset the significant cost associated with servicing and maintaining the facilities, as well as providing for education and monitoring.

This is not being introduced this year, but Mr Sheppard says LINZ is still exploring the idea as the current funding isn’t sustainable long-term.

LINZ currently covers the cost of managing and maintaining the sites through funding support from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) secured by the CODC. This season the CODC received $377,000 to install vehicle counters, temporary toilet facilities to cope with increased demand, servicing and maintenance of facilities, and an education and monitoring programme.

Ends

© Scoop Media

Find more from Land Information NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

ALSO:

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

ALSO:

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 