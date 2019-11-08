Police disappointed in motorists speeding near school

Marlborough Police are extremely disappointed with the number of motorists detected speeding outside Marlborough Girls' College during a recent road policing operation on Nelson Street, Blenheim.

288 infringement notices were issued to motorists in just four hours on Tuesday, 5 November.

"This is an incredibly disappointing result," says Senior Sergeant Peter Payne, Marlborough Prevention Manager.

"Even small increases in speed result in a much greater increase in your stopping distance. That can mean the difference between life and death for pedestrians, so it's vital that drivers slow down around schools."

Marlborough Police will continue to run road policing operations throughout November, focused on safe driving around schools.

"Motorists need to be driving at a speed and in a manner that enables them to respond safely to the unexpected."

