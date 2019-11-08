Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safety at centre of Auckland Metro rail network improvements

Friday, 8 November 2019, 12:18 pm
Press Release: NZTA


8 November 2019


Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, the regulator of New Zealand’s rail system, has worked with rail participants to make sure the Auckland Metro rail network will be brought up to standard.


“Combined day-time walking inspections in September and October have given all rail participants – KiwiRail, Auckland Transport and TransDev Auckland – a much clearer picture of the state of the network,” General Manager, Regulatory Services, Kane Patena says.

“These walking inspections arose after separate reports identified shortcomings in the current maintenance and inspection programme, particularly around up-close inspections made by staff walking the tracks during the day time.

“KiwiRail staff have been able to attend to some of these faults immediately as a result of these day-time inspections, improving and keeping the lines safe for passengers on the Auckland Metro network.

“These day-time walking inspections will continue to ensure maintenance standards are kept at a high standard. There may be some disruptions due to increased inspections, but this is to make sure passengers get safely to their destination.

“A total of 34 faults were found during the inspections. Most of those faults (20) were able to be repaired or remedied on the same day, while others have mitigations put in place until a permanent fix is made.

“This may also result in disruptions such as speed restrictions on some lines and ‘block of line’ (when a section of line is closed off temporarily) but will also result in a safer network.

“While the maintenance of the Auckland lines rests with KiwiRail, all participants have obligations to meet under the Railways Act and their actions have a part to play in the state of the network.

“Rail is a key part of the commuter network in Auckland, and it’s important the infrastructure is maintained to a level where commuters can have peace of mind about their safety as they go about their daily commute.

“There may be disruptions to commuters from any increased inspections or maintenance work needed to be completed to address the recommendations in our report. This is to make sure they get safely to their destination.

“We’re aware of the implications and effects of imposing conditions, but this is for the benefit of everyone – not just those who use the network, but all Aucklanders who travel in one way or another. This is part of our role as a firm and fair regulator with a guiding principle of putting safety at the front of everything we do.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from NZTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

ALSO:

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

ALSO:

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 