Uphill access only for Old North Road reconstruction

The top part of Old North Road will be uphill only over the next five weeks from Monday to allow for a full road reconstruction.

The roading work involves replacing the under-laying structure of the road, which needs replacing following numerous service installations over the past five years. Minor associated repairs, such as kerb repairs and access way layout changes, are also being undertaken

Timaru District Council’s Land and Transport Manager, Andrew Dixon, said that they will be making a section one way to help ensure quicker and safer construction.

“The road will be dug out using the fast milling machine, as per Domain Avenue in Temuka, which is a considerably faster option than standard excavation using diggers,” said Dixon.

“To ensure a quicker and safer construction, we need to undertake one lane closure during the work. This means that the road will be restricted access, with the road only open to uphill traffic.

“Access to properties will be maintained but people will need to pay extra attention when they go through the worksite.” Dixon says.

“People driving downhill the Old North Road should consider taking another route over the period of works.

“One suggested route is via Selwyn Street to Luxmoore Road, Bouvrie Street and back to Grants Road.

“We would like to ask people to follow workers’ instructions and signage, and please ensure speeds through the worksite and on detours are kept low to ensure the safety of drivers, roadworkers and pedestrians.

“The work will cause some disruptions but it is critical to keep the road safe and in good condition for all road users. We want to thank people in advance for their patience and understanding.”

The reconstruction work starts on 11 November and is expected to be completed by 16 December if weather permits.

For a full list of this season’s construction works please visit: Timaru.govt.nz/forwardworks





