Serious crash, Te Rapa
Friday, 8 November 2019, 2:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash
involving a van and a pedestrian at the intersection of Te
Rapa Rd and Bryant Rd, Te Rapa.
Police were called about
2.50pm.
Initial indications are the pedestrian has
sustained serious injuries.
The road is closed with
diversions in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the
area.
