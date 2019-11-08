Correction - serious crash, Te Rapa
Friday, 8 November 2019, 3:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A previous release stated Police were called about 2.50pm to
a serious crash at the intersection of Te Rapa Rd and Bryant
Rd, Te Rapa.
The correct time Police were called is
1.50pm.
Police apologises for any confusion caused.
The Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene of the
crash.
