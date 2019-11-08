Porirua City Council congratulates sports awards winners



Alan Taylor has the Porirua Sports Awards premier trophy to add to his list of achievements now.

The Mana Amateur Athletics Club coach was handed the Michael Campbell Trophy at Te Rauparaha Arena on Thursday night, heading off a number of other worthy category winners.

A coach for 11 years, and a former competitive runner and long jumper, Alan can often be found during athletics season at either Adventure Park in Whitby, or Newtown Park in Wellington, passing on his knowledge to the next level of athletes.

Basketball had a good night at the Porirua Sports Awards. The other trophy winners were:

Damian Parker (in the Volunteer category, for boxing)

Eileen Adams (Service to Sport, swimming)

Dhys Faleafaga (Young Sportswoman, rugby)

Ben Gold (Young Sportsman, basketball)

Letava Whippy (Individual Sportswoman, basketball)

Jordan Ngatai (Individual Sportsman, basketball)

Wilson Stock (Disabled Athlete, Special Olympics basketball)

Western Suburbs Men’s Team (Sports Team, football)

Whitney Souness (netball) – Kapi-Mana Elite Award

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker congratulated all the nominees and winners for their efforts.

“It’s never easy for the judges to decide who should be awarded these trophies, everyone has worked so hard in their chosen field.

“Well done to Alan for winning the premier award and to all the other category winners.

“It was a fabulous night and credit must go to the Te Rauparaha Arena crew for the fine job setting up this wonderful event for our city.”

