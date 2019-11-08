Zonta International centenary celebrations in Christchurch

Zonta International’s centennial celebrations start in New Zealand on 8 November 2019 and conclude 47 hours later in Hawaii. In New Zealand Zonta is celebrating this remarkable anniversary with celebrations from Whangarei in the north to Invercargill in the south.

Zonta brings together women worldwide who are continuously working together at all levels in our communities to empower the lives of women and girls globally.

Souella Cumming, Governor of Zonta New Zealand, says, “Zonta’s role in empowering women in 2019 is as relevant as it was 100 years ago when Zonta was first started in Buffalo New York USA in 1919. Zonta has made significant progress in some areas such as education and political representation but issues of equity, gender violence and contribution to advancing the economic status of women still remain.

Zonta in New Zealand is a powerful voice against family and domestic violence and advocating for legislative changes. Today, we are recognising the achievements of 100 women in New Zealand who have made a significant contribution towards the empowerment of women and girls within this country and globally. In 2016 we recognised the contribution of 50 New Zealand women and now in 2019 we are recognising a further 50 special women to bring the group to 100 Women of Achievement on this special Zonta centennial anniversary.”

The Women of Achievement Award recognises women from household names to the quiet achievers. The contribution of each and every one of these 100 women to the empowerment of women and girls is equally as important. They are a unique representative group from the hundreds of thousands of New Zealand women who actively work towards gender equality and the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls.

The contribution by these 100 women has made and continues to make a significant difference to the lives of women and girls, and in turn to our community.

In Christchurch the Zonta Club of Christchurch South has been advocating for the empowerment of women since the Club was started in 1979.

We are delighted Nicole Smit and Dr Amama Thornley nominated by our club have been recognised as two of the 100 Women of Achievement.

We celebrated the centennial with the clubs of Christchurch at a centennial celebration Dinner held in the Transitional Cathedral last night. The dinner was titled ‘The First in the World to Party’, and included Guest Speaker Alanna Chapman of 27 Seconds.



