Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Zonta International centenary celebrations in Christchurch

Friday, 8 November 2019, 3:14 pm
Press Release: Zonta

Zonta International’s centennial celebrations start in New Zealand on 8 November 2019 and conclude 47 hours later in Hawaii. In New Zealand Zonta is celebrating this remarkable anniversary with celebrations from Whangarei in the north to Invercargill in the south.

Zonta brings together women worldwide who are continuously working together at all levels in our communities to empower the lives of women and girls globally.

Souella Cumming, Governor of Zonta New Zealand, says, “Zonta’s role in empowering women in 2019 is as relevant as it was 100 years ago when Zonta was first started in Buffalo New York USA in 1919. Zonta has made significant progress in some areas such as education and political representation but issues of equity, gender violence and contribution to advancing the economic status of women still remain.

Zonta in New Zealand is a powerful voice against family and domestic violence and advocating for legislative changes. Today, we are recognising the achievements of 100 women in New Zealand who have made a significant contribution towards the empowerment of women and girls within this country and globally. In 2016 we recognised the contribution of 50 New Zealand women and now in 2019 we are recognising a further 50 special women to bring the group to 100 Women of Achievement on this special Zonta centennial anniversary.”

The Women of Achievement Award recognises women from household names to the quiet achievers. The contribution of each and every one of these 100 women to the empowerment of women and girls is equally as important. They are a unique representative group from the hundreds of thousands of New Zealand women who actively work towards gender equality and the elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls.

The contribution by these 100 women has made and continues to make a significant difference to the lives of women and girls, and in turn to our community.

In Christchurch the Zonta Club of Christchurch South has been advocating for the empowerment of women since the Club was started in 1979.

We are delighted Nicole Smit and Dr Amama Thornley nominated by our club have been recognised as two of the 100 Women of Achievement.
We celebrated the centennial with the clubs of Christchurch at a centennial celebration Dinner held in the Transitional Cathedral last night. The dinner was titled ‘The First in the World to Party’, and included Guest Speaker Alanna Chapman of 27 Seconds.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Zonta on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

ALSO:

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

ALSO:

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 