Firearm recovered, Palmerston North
Friday, 8 November 2019, 3:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have recovered the final outstanding firearm that was
taken during a burglary at the Palmerston North Police
Station on 25 April.
At this time no charges have been
laid in relation to this firearm however our enquiries are
ongoing.
As we have previously stated, a number of steps
have been taken to improve both the physical and security
processes at the station.
