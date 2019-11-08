Queenstown Airport Terminal car parks full
Friday, 8 November 2019, 3:25 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Airport
Terminal car parks are now FULL at Queenstown Airport. If
you're heading away this weekend, please use the Airport
Park and Ride as an alternative. Or use other transport
options such as taxis, rideshare super shuttle, the bus or
the P2 free
drop-off.
