Hamilton to host national transport conference

Smart, safe and accessible places will be discussed next week at Trafinz 2019 – the annual national conference bringing together professionals involved in all aspects of the transportation business.



Taking place at Claudelands Events Centre, from November 11-13, Hamilton City Council is proud to host this nationally acclaimed event, which aligns with the Council’s transport strategy towards improving the health and well-being of Hamiltonians by providing transport choices connecting people and places safely and enabling sustainable economic growth.

“Trafinz 2019 will showcase the great leaders we have working internationally, nationally and within the region’s transport sector,” says conference convenor and member of the Trafinz Board, Robyn Denton, the Council’s Transport Network Operations Team Leader.

“It involves those delivering grass roots community and road safety programmes, operations, maintenance, asset management, enforcement, as well as engaging with visionary strategic thinkers and planners within transportation,” she says.

A further highlight of the conference is the prestigious National Trafinz Safety and Sustainability Leadership Awards, in which the Council is a finalist along with the NZ Transport Agency, Palmerston North City Council and Nelson City Council.

The Council’s award nomination relates to safety improvements at the Thomas Rd and Gordonton Rd intersection – a first of its kind project in New Zealand, which saw safety improvements made at a high-risk and fatal site to eliminate crashes through engineering and problem solving. The award winners will be announced on Tuesday night by the Vice President of the institute, Mr John Goettler.

Along with national and international industry partners, the Council will have a stand at Trafinz 2019 to present what it is doing in terms of its Access Hamilton transport strategy incorporating safety, choice of travel, growth and smart technology.

Keynote speakers include transport engineer and urban strategist Steve Burgess and renowned international public transport research leader and policy advisor Professor Graham Currie.

For more information about Trafinz 2019 check out their website





© Scoop Media

