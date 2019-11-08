Truck crash - SH1 near Hikurangi

Police are currently in attendance at a crash where a cattle truck has crashed and is blocking State Highway 1 near Hikurangi.

Emergency services were called at around 3pm after the truck tipped over.

No person has been injured and thankfully there were no cattle being transported at the time.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at Jordan Valley Road and Hukerenui Road.

The road is expected to take some time to clear and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

