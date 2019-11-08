Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sports bank to break down barriers to sport

Friday, 8 November 2019, 4:32 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

8 November 2019

A community sports bank is set to open in Porirua, giving the community access to free sporting equipment.

The initiative, established by Wellington City Mission, will have its Porirua base at Te Rauparaha Arena.

Sports equipment will be donated by clubs, sports organisations, the public, and from lost and found at Council recreation centres and swimming pools.

“Our team is really excited to be a part of this with Wellington City Mission,” Porirua City Manager Events, Helen Brookes, says.

“We’re at the point where we can start gathering together the gear to really kick this off. We would love to have the sports bank open here in Porirua before Christmas.”

All sports gear, from swimming goggles to cricket bats, football boots to clothing, will be available in the sports bank to those who need it. Housing NZ, Police, coaches and clubs, schools and other agencies will identify those in need, who can then access the sports bank for gear they need using a printed card they are issued.

“What equipment we can get is only limited by your imagination,” Ms Brookes says.

Poverty in sport is a growing issue, says Ray Tuffin, Wellington City Mission Development Manager.

The cost of subs and other fees, transport and the equipment itself can be barriers to children and their whānau being able to access and participate in sport, and be heathier, he says.

“Poverty consists of many complexities, with social exclusion being one of them, and as a consequence, resulting in people and their children becoming vulnerable to social isolation.

“All around the world people are becoming less physically active. We know that not having access to the right gear can often be the reason why children and young people aren’t able to participate in sport and recreation.”

Two sports banks have been set up already, in Upper Hutt and Wellington, with five more coming in the coming weeks. The hope is to have 14 in total around the Wellington region, with all sharing the different equipment that is donated.

Wellington Cricket donated three vanloads of gear, Wellington Rugby 200 rugby balls and the Wellington Phoenix 100 footballs, while a number of other organisations have also made overtures to support the initiative, Mr Tuffin says.

Funding will be obtained to secure a supply of mouthguards for each sports bank.

Anyone who has equipment they wish to donate, please contact Keith Tahere at Te Rauparaha Arena – Keith.Tahere@poriruacity.govt.nz

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

ALSO:

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

ALSO:

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 