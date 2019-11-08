Road closure – SH 57, Palmerston North

Police advise that SH 57 (Fitzherbert Road East) will be closed for some time this afternoon as emergency services respond to a fire.

The road will be closed at Pahiatua Aokautere Road (the Pahiatua Track) to the south, and SH 3 to the north.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes as there will be delays.

