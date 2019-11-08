Road closure – SH 57, Palmerston North
Friday, 8 November 2019, 4:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police advise that SH 57 (Fitzherbert Road East) will be
closed for some time this afternoon as emergency services
respond to a fire.
The road will be closed at Pahiatua
Aokautere Road (the Pahiatua Track) to the south, and SH 3
to the north.
Motorists are advised to take alternate
routes as there will be
delays.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations