Update: Incident at Dunedin school
Friday, 8 November 2019, 5:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police executed a warrant today at a North Dunedin address
in relation to threats made toward Otago Boys’ High
School.
Several electronic devices, including mobile
phones and computers, have been seized and Police is
speaking with a number of youths in relation to the
incident.
No one has been charged at this
time.
