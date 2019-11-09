Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Justin Lester - Thank you to Wellingtonians

Saturday, 9 November 2019, 10:46 am
Press Release: Justin Lester

Thank you to Wellingtonians for the privilege to serve as Mayor

“I am forever grateful for the opportunity to serve Wellington and make a difference in the lives of local people.

“I am touched by the public support I have received since the election. Wellingtonians have been supportive of both me and my family over my three years as Mayor, and I deeply appreciate it.

“I am immensely proud of what our team on Council achieved in my years as Mayor. We are the only council in the country investing in new social housing, we are the first ever accredited Living Wage Council, we secured a multi-billion investment for much needed transport infrastructure to get our city moving, we gave rates relief to first home buyers, made swimming free for kids under five, stood up for Te Reo and celebrated Matariki, and made major economic investments like the Basin Reserve, St James, Town Hall, Omāroro Reservoir and convention centre to improve resilience and create new jobs in our city. Wellington is consistently ranked as an economic hotspot and building consent levels are strong.

“This is an agenda I believe passionately in, and it is an agenda that is bigger than any one person. I hope our Council continues to fight for the values that make this city not just the coolest little capital - but the fairest as well.

“For a boy who grew up in a state house in Invercargill, serving our capital city as Mayor has been the privilege of my life. I’m gutted to leave this job, but I’m looking forward the next challenge.

“I wish our new Mayor and Council the best of luck over the next three years. This is a wonderful city and it deserves bold, compassionate leadership. We must not see the progress we have made over the last three years lost to short sighted or politically expedient thinking. The majority of Councillors have been prepared to stand up for initiatives, even when they are unpopular, because the city needs to take a long term view. Progress requires change, which isn’t always easy, but is necessary.

“For me, I plan to continue to contribute to our city, but in a different way. My wife Liz and I are establishing an affordable housing charity to help more Wellingtonians into housing when they might not have been able to achieve this on their own. I also intend to continue my business career and help grow local businesses.

“I thank all Wellingtonians for the privilege of serving them as Mayor, and I look forward to what the future holds for my family and our city,” says Justin Lester.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Justin Lester on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Zero Carbon Bill Passes: "Historic Day For Landmark Climate Change Legislation"

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapt to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government’s Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements, and is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change. More>>

ALSO:

Resource Strategy Released:

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Anointing Of Christopher Luxon

Clearly, the National Party hierarchy is very, very excited about Christopher Luxon... Such are the levels of anticipation that this week, Luxon was instantly forgiven for making up welfare policy, off the top of his head. More>>

ALSO:

"Serious Concerns": Officers Discuss Planting Drugs To Search Cars

The Authority found that, while there was no proof this actually happened, some officers' comments demonstrated they were prepared to engage in improper and potentially discriminatory policing practices. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Unnecessary New Police Powers (And Spain's Election)

Safety can be dangerous stuff. Police pursuits for example, have a track record that makes them more dangerous than the original risk. Armed police units belong in the same category. The more insidious examples have to do with terrorism... More>>

Not Standing In 2020: Maggie Barry To Leave Parliament

Ms Barry has held the North Shore seat for three terms. In 2014 she became a Cabinet Minister with the Conservation, Seniors and Arts Culture and Heritage portfolios. More>>

ALSO:

"Upgrade": China FTA Negotiations Conclude

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth David Parker have announced the conclusion of negotiations to upgrade New Zealand’s existing free trade agreement with China... More>>

ALSO:

Auckland Council Restructure: New Committees Include Climate Change

Mayor Phil Goff has unveiled changes to Auckland Council’s committee structure, including establishing a new climate change committee and new subcommittees for CCO oversight and value for money. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 