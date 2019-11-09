Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Saturday, 9 November 2019, 10:54 am
Century 21 now selling in Rotorua, with $2,000 travel lure

Award-winning real estate legend Roger Webb has moved to Rotorua, bringing considerable industry experience and success to the region. He has been Century 21 New Zealand’s top selling real estate agent.

To celebrate Roger Webb’s move into the Rotorua market, he is now offering a $2,000 travel voucher for both of the first two properties sold. Whether they be a classic ‘do up’ or an executive lakeside property, the opportunity stands for any prospective vendors who contact him.

Century 21 New Zealand owner, Derryn Mayne, is delighted by Mr Webb’s decision to do business in Rotorua, describing it as a very smart strategic step for both him and Century 21 in a key part of New Zealand.

“Roger has been incredibly successful with Century 21 for a number of years, including as an auctioneer. We now see a huge opportunity for our globally recognised brand to gain some traction in the tourism capital of the North Island. With Roger’s famous commitment and dedication to his clients, plus his outgoing personality, he’ll carry the Century 21 flag very well in Rotorua,” says Ms Mayne.

Roger Webb’s success at Century 21 Premier in Turangi is well documented and recognised. The national accolades he’s received over the past 12 months alone are eyewatering.

Earlier this year Mr Webb was named Century 21 New Zealand’s Top Salesperson for 2018 for Units (the number of properties listed and sold). It was also revealed that in the fourth quarter of 2018 he took out both Units and GCC (Gross Closed Commission) categories. This saw him finish the year as Century 21’s all-round leading salesperson across the country.

In June at the Century 21 Australasian Convention, Mr Webb was presented with the company’s Centurion Producer Award. Attaining Centurion status is the real estate company’s most prestigious sales award and is only available to the top two percent of salespeople globally. Then this month it was announced, for the third quarter of 2019, he’d again won Top Salesperson of the Quarter (Units).

“Roger is an absolute legend in real estate. Not only does he understand the market and achieve the best results, he’s very community focused. He has raised a lot of money for charities over the years, including the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter. Roger will be a great addition for Rotorua and will well and truly keep the other companies on their toes,” says Ms Mayne.

“I love working with people and I love real estate. Rotorua is a such beautiful place, and my wife and I have had a long association with the area. We are thrilled to be here, and I’m already enjoying the local community and of course a whole new challenge,” says Roger Webb.

