"Aggravated robbery appeal for information"

Please attribute to Detective Tim Cook

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery of the Collingwood Foodcentre on North Road, Invercargill.

At around 3am today a man entered the store and threatened two staff members with a knife before leaving with cash and tobacco.

The offender was around 182cm tall and wore a grey hoodie, blue jeans / chinos, a black balaclava and sunglasses.

While the victims were not injured in the incident, they are understandably very shaken and are receiving support.

Police urge anyone with information that may assist this investigation, or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, to call 105 quoting file number 191109/3839.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

