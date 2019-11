Police appeal for witnesses following Christchurch crash

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a crash at the intersection of Cashel and Montreal Streets in Christchurch CBD on Saturday, 26 October.

The crash, between a car and a pedestrian, happened about 4:10pm.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information that can assist please contact Christchurch Police on 105 quoting file number 191109/3630.

