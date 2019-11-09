UPDATE 2: Homicide Investigation, Ashburton
Saturday, 9 November 2019, 3:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"UPDATE 2: Homicide Investigation, Ashburton"
Please
attribute to Detective Inspector Michael Ford:
Police
investigating a homicide in Ashburton overnight are
appealing for information about a party in Tinwald.
It is
understood that there may have been a party at a Tinwald
address yesterday evening where people were reportedly
threatened.
Police launched a homicide investigation after
a 23-year-old man died at a property in McDonald Street late
last night.
Anyone with information about the Tinwald
party is urged to contact Police immediately by calling 105,
or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
