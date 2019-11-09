UPDATE 2: Homicide Investigation, Ashburton

"UPDATE 2: Homicide Investigation, Ashburton"

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Michael Ford:

Police investigating a homicide in Ashburton overnight are appealing for information about a party in Tinwald.

It is understood that there may have been a party at a Tinwald address yesterday evening where people were reportedly threatened.

Police launched a homicide investigation after a 23-year-old man died at a property in McDonald Street late last night.

Anyone with information about the Tinwald party is urged to contact Police immediately by calling 105, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

