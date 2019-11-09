Deep Stream fire update #1
Update #1 – Deep Stream Fire, 1500 hours Saturday 9 November 2019
Statement can be attributed to a Fire and Emergency spokesperson
Seven helicopters are tackling a large fire near Middlemarch in Otago.
Fire and Emergency says the fire began on the edge of the Te Papanui Conservation Park just before 11am and is burning an estimated 400 ha of tussock and scrub.
Conditions in the area are hot and windy, up to 50km/hr from the north east and forecast to increase during the day. Ground crews are on standby but the terrain is difficult to access and the fire is moving too quickly to make on-ground attack an option at present.
