Serious crash, Napier

"Serious crash, Napier"

Emergency services are responding to a two-car crash on State Highway 2 in Napier.

The crash occurred about 3:45pm at the intersection of Kaimata Road in Bay View.

Two people have sustained moderate injuries and one person has sustained serious injuries.

The road is currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

