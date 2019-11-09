Serious crash, Napier
Saturday, 9 November 2019, 5:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Serious crash, Napier"
Emergency services are responding
to a two-car crash on State Highway 2 in Napier.
The crash
occurred about 3:45pm at the intersection of Kaimata Road in
Bay View.
Two people have sustained moderate injuries and
one person has sustained serious injuries.
The road is
currently blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the
area.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations