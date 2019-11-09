Deep Stream Fire Update #2

Update #2 Deep Stream Fire, 1645 hours, Saturday 9 November.

Statement can be attributed to a Fire and Emergency spokesperson

A fire burning at Deep Stream in Otago has burned an estimated 2400 ha this afternoon, mostly tussock and scrub.

Eight helicopters have been tackling the blaze, which is moving fast fanned by winds of up to 50k/hr and hot temperatures. Fire and Emergency said that ground crews were being sent in where conditions allow.

The fire began near the Te Papanui Conservation Park this morning and has now spread to adjoining land owned by the Dunedin City Council. Its cause has not yet been confirmed. Conditions are forecast to stay dry until around 4am, with strong winds overnight.

Fire and Emergency are also liaising with Police, St John and Emergency Management Otago personnel in case evacuations are required.

Smoke from the fire is visible over a large area of South Otago. People who are sensitive to smoke are being advised to stay indoors with windows and doors shut, and to turn off air conditioning.

