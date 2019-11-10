Update Deep Stream Fire, 1000 hours, Sunday 10 November



Update Deep Stream Fire, 1000 hours, Sunday 10 November.

Statement can be attributed to Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Graeme Still

Rain and low cloud have helped suppress the fire burning in the Deep Stream area in Otago, which is now contained.

Fire and Emergency Incident Commander Graeme Still said that conditions had prevented a full aerial reconnaissance this morning but 10mm of rain has fallen so far this morning.

“We have been able to see that there are still some hotspots smouldering but there is no active fire front as there was yesterday. When we are able to get access, we will send in ground crews to tackle these hotspots.”

At nightfall yesterday, 2773ha had burned. Mr Still said the fire had spread overnight but the area had not been completely mapped this morning.

The fire began near the Te Papanui Conservation Park yesterday morning and spread to adjoining land owned by the Dunedin City Council, and also into the Clutha District. Fire and Emergency is bringing in a fire investigator to establish the cause.

Mr Still said that the inversion layer could still be trapping smoke in some areas so anyone who is sensitive to smoke should stay inside with windows and doors shut.

