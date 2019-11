Serious crash, Selwyn

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Main South Road, Bankside.

Police were called to the crash, involving a truck and several other vehicles, around 8.50am.

A number of people are reported to have recieved a range of injuries.

The road is closed.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.

