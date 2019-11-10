Serious crash, Whanganui

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 4 (Anzac Parade), Whanganui.

The crash, between a car and a motorcycle, occurred at 6:15pm near Georgetti Road.

On arrival the car and any occupants had decamped from the scene.

Initial indications are the rider of the motorcycle has sustained serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and Police will investigate the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

