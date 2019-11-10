Firearms incident, Invercargill

"Firearms incident, Invercargill"

Police is responding to an incident on Brown Street in Strathern, Invercargill, where a man has been located with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police were called to the incident about 7:40pm.

The man is receiving treatment in Southland Hospital.

The Armed Offenders Squad is responding and cordons are in place.

Police is making enquiries into the circumstances of the incident.

Residents should expect a continued Police presence in the area this evening.

Anyone who has information on the incident is urged to call Police on 111, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

