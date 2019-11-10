UPDATE: Firearms incident, Invercargill

Please attribute to Inspector Mike Bowman, Area Commander, Southland:

Police are appealing for information following a firearms incident at an address on Brown Street in Strathern, Invercargill yesterday.

A man received a gunshot wound and was transported to Southland Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A scene examination is underway and residents should expect a continued Police presence in the area.

Police would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident.

Police urge anyone who may have noticed any suspicious behaviour or vehicles in the area around 8pm yesterday to call 105.

