Police can now confirm two people have died following a crash on Main South Road, Bankside this morning.

Police were called to the crash around 8.50am.

Seven others received moderate to minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

