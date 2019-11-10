Update 2: Fatal crash, Selwyn
Sunday, 10 November 2019, 11:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Update 2: Fatal crash, Selwyn"
Diversions are in place at
Old South Road and Main Rakaia Road following a fatal crash
on Main South Road, Bankside, this morning.
The diversions
are expected to be in place for some time and drivers should
expect delays.
We would like to thank motorists for their
patience.
Ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations